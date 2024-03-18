Statement by H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al-Awar Chancellor of HBMSU On the International Day for Digital Education

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) “On this occasion, it is imperative to underscore UNESCO’s landmark decision to designate March 19 as the International Day for Digital Education, a pivotal milestone catalysed by an Emirati proposal. This designation by the esteemed international body not only underscores the UAE's strides in modernising education but also symbolises global acknowledgment of the nation's pioneering role in advancing digital education. Commemorating this global observance serves as a resounding affirmation of the pivotal role universities, institutions and educational entities play in fostering innovation and leveraging digitalisation to enhance learning experiences. It underscores their role in advancing education and reshaping the future of learning systems, further shedding light on digitisation’s qualitative impact on curricula, methodologies, and tools.



At the forefront of this transformative journey stands Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), renowned as the epicentre of smart learning and a trailblazer in digital education across the region. Embracing its mission with dedication, the University spearheads the digital transformation of education, disseminating expertise in integrating digital solutions. This ensures a more adaptable, interconnected, and holistic educational paradigm, aimed at equipping future generations to better address diverse challenges. On this momentous occasion, we, at HBMSU, reaffirm our commitment to fortify the foundations of a digital educational ecosystem, prioritise learner empowerment and embrace innovation, technology, and foresight. Through these efforts, the University aims to elevate education locally, regionally, and globally.”





