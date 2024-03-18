DHF Capital Welcomes Philippe Schneider as New Global Head of Sales to Drive Growth and Innovation

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 18th March 2024 – DHF Capital S.A. the Luxembourg-headquartered securitization company is proud to announce the appointment of Philippe Schneider as its New Global Head of Sales. Schneider, a seasoned sales and business development expert is poised to lead DHF Capital’s global salesforce team. With over 20 years of experience in sales leadership and a track record of driving growth and profitability, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the international investment house.





Philippe Schneider has held various leadership positions in Swiss-, German-, and international companies, specializing in building and leading sales personnel, developing and executing sales strategies, and expanding market presence and revenue streams. His key areas of expertise include sales leadership, performance, and innovation.



"I am excited to join DHF Capital and contribute to its continued success," said Philippe Schneider. He states DHF Capital’s passion for finance and its commitment to delivering quality as the primary reasons for joining this company: “DHF Capital has a strong reputation for providing tailored financial solutions, and I look forward to leading our sales team to deliver exceptional results and value to our investors and stakeholders."



He continued to say: "I am dedicated to driving growth and innovation at DHF Capital. By leveraging technology and focusing on delivering value to our clients, I am confident that we can achieve our sales targets and position DHF Capital as a trusted partner in the financial services industry."



Bas Kooijman, DHF Capital’s CEO and Asset Manager, expresses his excitement about Philippe’s appointment: "Philippe Schneider will bring exceptional value to our team.” He continued with illustrating this point: "His extensive experience and proven leadership skills make him the perfect fit to lead our sales function and drive our strategic initiatives forward. As we continue to expand our global footprint and seek new opportunities for growth, Philippe Schneider will play a pivotal role in shaping our sales strategies and ensure that we deliver exceptional value to our clients. With his expertise and dedication, I am confident that DHF Capital will continue to thrive and solidify its position as a leader in the financial services industry."



In his new role, Schneider will be responsible for overseeing and managing the entire sales function of DHF Capital, including setting and implementing sales goals and strategies, leading and coaching salesforce teams, developing and maintaining relationships with clients and stakeholders, and ensuring sales quality and compliance.





