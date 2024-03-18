Mastercard has launched the brand-new UEFA Champions League card in Bahrain today, in association with BCFC and to be issued by IMTIAZ

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick)

Manama, Bahrain; March 18, 2024: Mastercard and Bahrain Credite have teamed up to introduce the Mastercard UEFA Champions League card issued by IMTIAZ, the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This launch includes many benefits offered to the cardholders, aiming to provide an innovative payment solution and enhance customer service.

The Mastercard UEFA Champions League credit card issued by IMTIAZ allows cardholders to earn cashback on purchases, travel insurance coverage, access to airport lounges worldwide through the Mastercard Travel Pass, loyalty program points for purchases, and exclusive discounts and special offers with Mastercard Priceless™.

This initiative reflects Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company’s commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions and focusing on customer service. Through the partnership with Mastercard, football enthusiasts and their families can enjoy benefits tailored to their passion for the game, including the opportunity to enter a draw to attend the final match at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1, 2024.

Mohamed Jehad BuKamal, Deputy CEO of Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company, expressed his excitement about launching this exclusive card tailored to football fans. The campaign rewards customers with experiences that match their hobbies and modern lifestyles, reflecting the company's strategic commitment to enhancing customer experience.

Ms. Maria Medvedeva, Mastercard Country Manager Saudi Arabia and Bahrain said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company to elevate cardholders’ experiences beyond expectations. As a UEFA Champions League Partner of more than 25 years, the new card is gateway to a world of unparalleled privileges, reflecting our dedication to connecting people to their passions providing them with truly priceless experiences.”

The campaign offers the winner a luxurious travel experience upon their departure from the Kingdom of Bahrain until the end of the final match in London, aiming to create an unforgettable experience. Mr. Mohamed Jehad BuKamal affirmed the company's commitment to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction and consistently offering them exclusive prizes, offers, products, and diverse financial and services.

Customers can apply for the card through the "Sahel by BCFC" application with simple steps in less than five minutes, reflecting Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company's commitment to providing fast and convenient services to its customers.





MENAFN18032024004056016208ID1107990181