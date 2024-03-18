Cell phone giant empowers female employment in Africa

(MENAFN) In a bid to advance gender equality and support local businesses, the MTN Nigeria Foundation, under the umbrella of major mobile operator MTN Group, has unveiled phase two of the Y’ellopreneur Initiative. The foundation announced a substantial grant of 600 million naira (approximately USD376,000), aimed at empowering 1,000 female entrepreneurs in Nigeria.



During the launch event held in Lagos, Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director of MTN Nigeria Foundation, underscored the critical role of women in driving economic growth and alleviating poverty. Sanya highlighted the initiative's focus on addressing gender inequality, which she identified as a significant barrier to socioeconomic development.



The Y’ellopreneur Initiative seeks to tackle female unemployment by providing capacity-building programs, access to loans, grants, and advisory services to support the development of women entrepreneurs. The second phase of the initiative will offer financial assistance in the form of equipment loans, with a total of USD282,000 (equivalent to N450 million) allocated to 150 qualified Y’ellopreneurs. These loans will feature a low 2.5 percent flat interest rate, ensuring affordability for participants.



Eligible applicants for the initiative are female entrepreneurs operating medium-sized enterprises across various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, ICT, digital services, waste management, and energy generation. Applicants must possess at least a secondary education and have been running their businesses for a minimum of two years.



Sanya emphasized that fostering sustained female participation in entrepreneurship will not only empower women economically but also drive Nigeria's socioeconomic advancement. By investing in women-led businesses, the Y’ellopreneur Initiative aims to create a ripple effect, positively impacting families, communities, and the nation as a whole.

