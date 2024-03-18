Introducing the Supersonic Nural, Dyson’s most intelligent hair dryer for healthier scalp and hair

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) - Smart and automatic Nural™ sensor technology protects scalp health and enhances hair’s natural shine. Fast intelligent drying with no heat damage for all hair types.



- Available from August at and local Dyson Demo store, from AED 1,899



Dubai, UAE, 18th March 2024: Today, James Dyson unveils the Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, its most intelligent hair dryer with new sensor technology, during the global launch event in Seoul, South Korea.



“If you’re able to limit heat damage, you can get a healthier scalp; and healthier hair. Our new Supersonic NuralTM has a time of flight sensor which recognises your head and reduces the heat as it gets close to your hair, preventing heat damage to both your scalp and your hair. Innovation only comes from investing in research and development. Our obsession to truly understand the root of the problem continues, as we build up some of the most sophisticated hair laboratories in the world." James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer



Dyson’s latest styling tool comes equipped with a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of Nural™ sensors, automatically reducing heat as it nears your head, helping protect your scalp from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hair shine, and prevent heat damage. New and improved attachments which cater to all hair types are equipped with attachment recognition, learning a user’s styling preferences, and simplifying their routine for fast healthy drying with no extreme heat.



Nural™ sensors for added intelligence

Dyson’s new Nural™ sensors activate Scalp protect mode, Attachment learning and Pause detect – all which help to make styling easier.



Scalp protect mode protects scalp health: In this mode, heat is automatically reduced to 55°C, the optimum temperature for scalp comfort and drying speed, as the hair dryer gets closer to hair and scalp. A time of flight sensor enables this, by projecting an invisible infrared beam to measure the distance between the machine and your hair.



Capsule illumination changes colour to show heat setting: When in Scalp protect mode, this feature ensures that the LED light colour will automatically change between yellow (low heat), to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat), depending on the distance the machine is from the head.



Attachment learning remembers your styling preferences: This simplifies styling routines as it adapts to a user’s go-to styling mode, remembering their last-used heat and airflow settings for each styling attachment, and automatically applying them the next time it is in use.



Pause detect for easier routines: The Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer also has a motion-sensing accelerometer which automatically deactivates the heater, decreasing airflow and noise, when you are in between styling passes.



“From our research into the science of hair, we know that there is a connection between the quality of hair and a healthy scalp. The scalp tissue comprises different layers, with the outermost layer serving as a barrier against external stressors. But when your scalp is damaged, moisture loss can occur, a key factor in our development of the Scalp protect mode feature. This helps to maintain scalp moisture levels, prevent over drying and allows for gentle drying.” Shawn Lim, Head of Research, Dyson



Introducing new attachments

A new Wave+Curl diffuser has been engineered for waves, curls and coils. This helps define and shape natural hair patterns across two modes. In Dome mode, the large dome shape of the attachment draws airflow away from the scalp for smoother, elongated waves with rounded ends. In Diffuse mode, the pronged insert delivers air deep into the roots for defined, voluminous curls and coils.



Complementing the new embedded sensors is a differentiated visual appeal: a clear end cap to show the technology within, and bold new colour palettes - Ceramic Patina and Topaz or the Vinca Blue and Topaz.



The Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer will be available in the UAE from August 2024, priced at AED 1,899. It will come with five attachments in box and other standalone accessories will be on offer. Timings will vary for other geographies. To buy, learn more and experience the Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, visit the nearest Dyson Demo store.

