Jusan Bank awarded by Kazakhstan Stock Exchange for sustainability reporting

(MENAFN- Montfort Communications) Jusan Bank has been commended by KASE, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange for its sustainability reporting.



The commendation was part of KASE’s annual reporting contest, in which a range of organizations were assessed for the quality and content of their reports. Jusan Bank was one of three companies recognized, alongside Samruk-Kazyna and KazMunayGas.



Reports were assessed against 150 criteria by members of the KASE team as well as experts in the preparation and evaluation of company reports from across Kazakhstan.



The recognition comes following PwC Kazakhstan naming Jusan Bank as the top-ranking financial services company in Kazakhstan for sustainability reporting in December 2023, and against a backdrop of increasing focus on sustainability and ESG in Kazakhstan.



Galimzhan Yessenov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Jusan Bank commented, “I am once again proud to share recognition of Jusan Bank’s focus on ESG and the quality of our reporting. This is a major area of focus for us in 2024 and we’re looking forward to keeping up this momentum.”



Going forward, Jusan Bank intends to adopt a climate strategy that is designed to ensure the Bank’s resilience and ability to mitigate against the impacts of climate change on its business model.



