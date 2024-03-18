Adani Energy Solutions Wins Prestigious CII Climate Action CAP 2.0 Award 2023

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18 March 2024: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), India’s largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio, has been conferred with Indian Industry body CII’s coveted Climate Action Programme ‘CAP 2.0 Award’ for 2023 in the ‘Resilient category’.



The ‘Resilient category’ recognizes the company’s significant strides in resilience and adaptability, marking a notable improvement from last year’s achievement in the ‘Oriented category’. The award is a testament to AESL’s commitment to continuous improvement and resilience in the face of challenges.



“We are delighted to receive this recognition from CII. This award is a testament to our commitment to futuristic sustainable practices and our dedication to tackling climate challenges,” said Mr. Anil Sardana, Managing Director of AESL.



The CII CAP 2.0 Award is given to companies that exhibit outstanding performance in specific categories. This year, AESL stood out among peers for its resilience.

About Climate Action Programme (CAP 2.0)

The CII CAP 2.0 Awards have been instituted by CII to recognize meaningful corporate actions on climate change and promote the integration of such action into organizational business models and processes. The award aims at driving industry to contract climate risk, exploit market opportunities, and become climate resilient.

The awards are a testament to the company’s commitment to identifying and analyzing emerging risks earlier than peers, which positions them better to avoid or mitigate potential damages.

The CII CAP 2.0 Awards in 2023 recognized companies based on their maturity level in three main categories:

 Resilient: This category is for companies whose strategy and plans are aligned to mitigate climate risk. Their climate change planning is futuristic, adaptation projects are aligned to build resilience, mitigation projects are planned and executed, and targets to reduce emissions are science-based and futuristic.

 Oriented: This category is for companies that are making progress in their climate action plans but have not yet reached the level of the Resilient category.

 Committed: This category is for companies that identify primary risk, GHG management, decide targets and have a participatory culture, but have not yet reached the level of the Oriented category.







