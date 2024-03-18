Tata Steel announces the winners of the inaugural edition of Ananta Quest

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 16, 2024: Tata Steel announces the winners of the first edition of Ananta Quest, a one-of-its-kind case study competition specifically designed for students with disabilities from technology and business schools across India. The jury selected three winning teams out of the 11 teams that made it to the grand finale.



Team ‘Alchemist’ from IIM Trichy was declared the winner of the competition. While team ‘Madras’ from IIT Madras secured the runner-up position, team ‘Universe’ from IIT Kharagpur and ISM Dhanbad bagged the second runner-up spot. The finale and the prize distribution ceremony was held with great fanfare in Jamshedpur on March 15, 2024, and was attended by students and senior leadership from Tata Steel.



The three winning teams were awarded cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. All the 14 finalists from across 11 teams will be offered a paid internship or pre-placement interview opportunity with Tata Steel, depending on their academic year.



Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: "The success of the debut edition of Ananta Quest highlights our commitment to being an equal opportunity employer. The enthusiastic participation and determination of these amazing students is a great source of inspiration for all of us. This event serves as a clear demonstration of our focus on cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. On behalf of everyone at Tata Steel, I would like to congratulate the winning teams and thank everyone who participated and made this competition a grand success.”



Ananta Quest has been designed to serve as a platform for final-year students and freshers with disabilities to showcase their skills and ideas, thus bridging the gap between academia and industry. The debut edition saw more than 550 registrations and 160 case submissions from technology and business schools from across the country, including IITs and IIMs.



The case studies were classified under four broad categories – Sustainability, Marketing & Sales, Human Resources, and Corporate Strategy. The three-member jury comprised Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Rajiv Mangal Vice President, Safety, Health & Sustainability and Jaya Singh Panda, Chief, Learning & Development and Chief Diversity Officer. The jury evaluated the participants and winners on the basis of their ability to analyse the problem, find solutions and benefits, and assess the business impact of their ideas.



At Tata Steel, the workplace is built on merit and diversity. In 2015, the Company instituted its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion platform ‘MOSAIC’ and has made conscious efforts to break stereotypical biases and build an equitable environment. Tata Steel aims to achieve 25% diversity in its workforce by 2025.







