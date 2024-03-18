Century Financial unveils 30 deeds x 30 days initiative during Ramadan

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Inspired by the profound values of generosity and solidarity that Ramadan instils, Century Financial announces its 30 days x 30 deeds campaign. Resonating with the essence of the holy month, the campaign aims to perform one act of kindness each day, thereby seeking to make a meaningful difference in someone's life.



In association with renowned entities such as Red Crescent, Dubai Health, Smart Life Foundation amongst others, the organization has identified a range of initiatives revolving around environment conservation, sustainability, financial planning education, food donation, and healthcare.



With a spirit of compassion and kindness, Century Financial employees will embark on a journey of giving back, participating in a series of meaningful initiatives such as –



Staff Blood Donation at Dubai Health: Century staff embarked on their journey of Ramadan deeds with a blood donation drive on Day 1 of Ramadan where 15 employees donated blood and platelets at the Dubai Health Centre. This heartfelt gesture aims to bring hope to many needy patients at various hospitals in the UAE battling health issues and accidents.



Sustainability Drive: The organisation remains steadfast in their eco-friendly mission, wherein they have scaled up its annual tree plantation drive to plant 100 trees this Ramadan. They have collectively donated over 500 items of old clothes, toys, books and household items during the holy month through Thrift For Good and helped sponsor education for 2 students at Kisoro Children’s Foundation, Uganda. Additionally, Century has successfully saved and recycled around 300 items from landfills thereby offsetting approximately 6.12 kg of carbon emissions.



Food Donation Drive with Red Crescent: In association with Red Crescent, Century Financial will be involved in providing 1000 iftar meal boxes that will be distributed at select locations to the community as well as labour camps. By providing essential food items, this initiative aims to ensure that individuals have access to nutritious meals during Ramadan.



Speaking about the noble campaign, Mr. Bal Krishen, Chairman & CEO of Century Financial, said: “Ramadan holds a deep significance for us. It is a time to embrace the spirit of giving and strive to make a genuine difference for those in need. With each passing year, we have experienced immense satisfaction from the initiatives undertaken, under our banner Health, Wealth & Happiness and now with 30 deeds x 30 days. So, this year, we decided to take this qualitative and quantitative leap of faith. The idea is to do more and as much as possible to make each day of the Holy month count. The Century Financial family is eager to create a ripple effect of kindness and compassion through our small gestures.”



In addition to the above, the company has lined up a series of other thoughtful initiatives such as:



Contribution to Stray Dog Food & Shelter: Recognizing the importance of animal welfare, the Century team will contribute to shelter and food for stray dogs for the entire year. Through this initiative, the organisation aims to provide care and support for neglected animals, promoting compassion and kindness within the community.



Beach Clean-up with Azraq ME: Embracing their dedication to environmental sustainability, 15 Century employees will join hands with Azraq ME for a beach clean-up session. By removing litter and debris from the coastline, they aim to protect marine life, preserve natural habitats, and promote awareness about the importance of keeping our beaches clean. Through this initiative, the company seeks to instil a sense of environmental stewardship among its staff and inspire positive action towards a cleaner and healthier planet.



Honouring emergency service heroes: This Ramadan, Century management showcased their heartfelt appreciation towards frontline and emergency service heroes through exclusively curated Century gift hampers.



Donation to Dubai Cares: As part of their annual employee rewards program, Century team ensures to donate their century coins which support meals or books for children at Dubai Cares.



Century Financial's 30 deeds x 30 days initiative stands as a testament to the organization's unwavering commitment to compassion, kindness, and social responsibility. Through this diverse range of initiatives, the organisation looks forward to spreading joy, hope, and positivity throughout the community, leaving a lasting impact that extends far beyond the holy month.







