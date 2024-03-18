Beyond Sight, Beyond Limits: AYSG Hosts Inclusive Sports Day For The Visually Impaired

(MENAFN- EnGame Publishing House) New Delhi (India), February 14: AYSG’s Arham Khel Mahotsav in association with CSR Partner DHC International celebrated inclusivity and empowerment for 300 visually impaired individuals. AYSG’s commitment to breaking barriers and fostering opportunities marked a significant step towards a more inclusive society.



The heart of the Arham Khel Mahotsav lies in the diverse array of sports, carefully curated to accommodate the unique abilities of the visually impaired participants. From running races and shot put to standing long jump and skipping, the day was a testament to the indomitable spirit and resilience of the participants. The winners of each category were honored not just with accolades but with vouchers, offering them the freedom to choose items based on their personal preferences—a small yet impactful gesture that resonated deeply with the participants.



As the sun dipped low, signaling the conclusion of the sporting events, a sumptuous lunch was served, providing nourishment for both body and soul. The act of breaking bread together fostered a sense of unity and community among the participants and volunteers alike. The thoughtfulness extended beyond the sporting arena as each participant received meaningful goodies—a jute bag, a 1 Ltr stainless steel water bottle, a lunch box, and a 16 GB pen drive. These thoughtful gestures went beyond material value, bringing additional joy and appreciation, making the day truly memorable.





AYSG engages in diverse activities such as healthcare, education, animal welfare, and disaster relief. The volunteers, inspired by Arham, dedicate eight hours monthly to transformative selfless service, not only impacting the lives of the underprivileged but also instilling a sense of discipline, purpose, and happiness within themselves.



