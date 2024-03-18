Africa's mineral wealth gets predominantly associated with critical minerals

(MENAFN) In recent years, Africa's mineral wealth has been predominantly associated with critical minerals like cobalt, tantalum, platinum, and manganese, essential for clean energy technologies. However, one often overlooked resource with immense potential is uranium.



While oil, gas, and coal have been extensively exploited on the continent for over a century, Africa's uranium reserves remain largely unexplored. This untapped potential comes at a time when global demand for nuclear energy is on the rise, driven by the need for cleaner energy alternatives amidst the ongoing energy crisis. With approximately 60 nuclear reactors under construction worldwide, 14 of which are expected to commence commercial operations in 2024, the demand for uranium is expected to remain robust in the long term.



Furthermore, the European Commission's European Union Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities has recently classified uranium, with some exceptions, as a climate-friendly energy source. This designation is significant as it is likely to attract investments from Western companies and financial institutions, as well as non-Western entities aligned with Western evaluation standards. Consequently, Africa's uranium deposits hold the promise of not only meeting global energy demands but also positioning the continent as a key player in the transition to cleaner energy sources.

