Russia gets involved in discussions on grain hub close to Suez Canal

(MENAFN) Egypt and Russia are engaged in discussions aimed at establishing an international logistics hub for grain near the Suez Canal, according to a report by Marsal Qatar published on Tuesday.



The proposed facility, strategically located in proximity to one of the world's busiest waterways, would serve as a storage and distribution center for Russian wheat, catering to the needs of neighboring countries in the region.



The Egyptian trade ministry disclosed that it has conducted several meetings with Russian counterparts to explore the feasibility of the project. Representatives from Moscow have expressed willingness to evaluate the initiative further, indicating a positive outlook for potential collaboration between the two nations.



Last year, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry underscored the significance of expanding grain purchases from Russia as a priority in bilateral relations. Egypt, being the world's largest importer of wheat, with an annual procurement of 12 million tons, heavily relies on Russian wheat, which constitutes approximately 80 percent of its total imports.



Recent data indicates a substantial volume of wheat transactions between Egypt and Russia.



During the initial three months of the 2023-2024 crop season, Cairo acquired 2 million tons of wheat from Russia. Furthermore, additional contracts for 1 million tons of imports were secured in December, underscoring the sustained partnership in the agricultural sector.



In a significant development, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev highlighted Moscow's humanitarian efforts in Africa during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.



Patrushev reported the successful delivery of 200,000 tons of wheat to six low-income African nations, marking a notable milestone in Russia's humanitarian initiatives on the continent.

