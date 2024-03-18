AVTODOM Group provides a guarantee for Lamborghini cars

(MENAFN- Abtodom) GC AVTODOM provides Lamborghini cars with a warranty for a period of 1 year or 30 thousand kilometers. The service is available to customers of AVTODOM Lamborghini dealerships.



Following the recommendations for undergoing maintenance at the AVTODOM Rublevsky service station is a condition for providing a warranty for Lamborghini cars. The authorized service center AVTODOM Lamborghini Rublevsky is located in Moscow at MKAD, 60th kilometer, 4A. Our specialists have all the necessary equipment to carry out on-site repairs anywhere in Russia. They use only original Lamborghini spare parts when carrying out work.



“Every Lamborghini model is a work of engineering art. Fulfilling warranty obligations for brand cars requires significant investments in technical equipment and training of specialists. All employees of AVTODOM Lamborghini service centers have undergone professional training. Manufacturer certificates and many years of experience in servicing cars of the legendary brand confirm their qualifications. Our efforts are aimed at providing customers with long and comfortable ownership of a Lamborghini”, - Sergei Mordovin, Brand-Director Lamborghini of AVTODOM Group of Companies, commented.



New Lamborghini models are presented in AVTODOM showrooms in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Customers can pre-order any car from the brand. AVTODOM Lamborghini offers an exceptional selection of credit and insurance products on comfortable terms and a profitable trade-in program. Lamborghini owners can extend their dealer warranty after it expires. You need to take out car insurance coverage for this.



MENAFN18032024005646012357ID1107990142