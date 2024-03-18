Kenya implements time restriction on late drinking

(MENAFN) In a bid to address the pervasive issue of alcohol abuse, Kenya has announced stringent penalties for bars that operate beyond permitted hours. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki unveiled the new measures at a public event, outlining the consequences for establishments found in violation of operating regulations.



Under the directives, bars and alcoholic outlets are prohibited from extending their operating hours beyond those stipulated in section 34 of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act. Any breach of these regulations will now incur fines or imprisonment as prescribed by law. Additionally, offenders risk having all alcoholic beverages and related equipment seized, and their liquor licenses revoked.



Previously, while regulations specified operating hours for bars, enforcement and penalties for non-compliance were lax. However, with the introduction of these stringent measures, the Kenyan government aims to curtail late-night drinking and curb the proliferation of illicit alcohol.



The initiative forms part of a broader effort led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to combat illegal alcohol, drugs, and substance abuse across the country. Kindiki underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting how these vices negatively impact various aspects of society, including economic growth, public health, and security.



Illicit alcohol, drugs, and substance abuse are not only social issues but also pose significant threats to Kenya's overall well-being and sustainable development. By cracking down on establishments that flout regulations, the government aims to mitigate the adverse effects of alcohol abuse on individuals, families, and communities.



Moving forward, the implementation of these measures signals Kenya's commitment to promoting responsible alcohol consumption and fostering a safer and healthier society for all its citizens.

