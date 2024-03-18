Lavrov declares relations being strengthened between Russia, Nigeria

(MENAFN) In a recent press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Russia and Nigeria have engaged in discussions aimed at bolstering their cooperation, particularly in the areas of energy and agriculture. Lavrov highlighted the ongoing development of bilateral relations following talks with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, underscoring the diverse range of sectors in which collaboration is envisioned.



Lavrov emphasized that the expansion of ties encompasses various spheres, with a particular focus on enhancing trade and economic relations. Among the key areas of interest identified are energy, infrastructure development, agriculture, healthcare, and education. Both parties have expressed their commitment to intensifying efforts in these domains, with plans to leverage the existing platforms such as the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation and the Russia-Nigeria Business Council.



Highlighting the significance of Nigeria as a priority partner for Russia on the African continent, Lavrov underscored the importance of strengthening relations with Abuja. Additionally, he reiterated Russia's commitment to supporting African countries in enhancing their security, particularly in the Sahel-Saharan region, where stability remains a pressing concern.



Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar's visit to Russia, spanning three days in Moscow, signals the intention to deepen bilateral engagement further. Tuggar also conveyed Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu's plans to visit Russia in the near future, underscoring Nigeria's commitment to engagement at both ministerial and presidential levels.



Looking ahead, Lavrov revealed plans to convene a meeting of foreign ministers in Sochi during the autumn, with invitations set to be dispatched soon. This gathering is expected to provide a platform for further discussions and initiatives aimed at fostering closer ties and collaboration between Russia and its African partners.

