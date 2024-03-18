Turkish benchmark stock index starts week with modest gain

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, BIST 100, commenced the new week at 8,844.50 points, marking a modest increase of 0.18 percent or 15.8 points compared to the previous close. This slight uptick follows a previous session where the BIST 100 index experienced a decline of 0.62 percent, closing at 8,828.70 points, with a daily transaction volume amounting to 77 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.38 billion).



In terms of currency exchange rates, as of 10:10 a.m. (0710GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) rate was recorded at 32.3010, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 35.2330, and the GBP/TRY rate was at 41.1380. Moreover, the price of gold saw one ounce fetching USD2,148.80, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD86.10.



These figures represent the latest developments in Turkey's financial markets, highlighting fluctuations in stock indices, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices. Such data provides valuable insights for investors and analysts as they assess market conditions and potential investment opportunities.

