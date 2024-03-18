Putin secures another 6 years in power after rigged presidential election

(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir Putin's reign over Russia is set to continue for at least another six years following his landslide victory in a highly controlled presidential election on Monday, which lacked any genuine opposition. The election was carefully orchestrated to validate Putin's leadership, as dissent has been severely suppressed, with his adversaries either imprisoned, exiled, or even killed.



Amidst ongoing tensions with Ukraine, Putin, who has already governed Russia for 24 years, is on course to become the country's longest-serving modern leader, matching the tenure of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.



According to Russia's election commission, Putin secured a commanding 87.32 percent of the vote, with turnout reported at 74 percent, after more than 99 percent of ballots had been counted.



Putin interpreted the results as a reflection of the nation's "trust" in him. While allegations of widespread fraud have marred Russian elections in the past, the outcome of this election was never in question.



The other candidates on the ballot, including Communist Nikolai Kharitonov, leader of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky, and Vladislav Davankov of the New People party, were perceived as merely symbolic contenders, aligned with the Kremlin's agenda and offering no genuine opposition to Putin.



Despite attempts by the Kremlin to present Davankov as a more liberal-leaning candidate, none of the candidates posed a significant challenge to Putin's authority, as they all largely supported his policies and conducted minimal campaign efforts.

