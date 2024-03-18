Donkey Milk Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Donkey Milk Market Report by Form (Liquid, Powder), Application (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Beverages), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global donkey milk market size reached US$ 29.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 66.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2024-2032.

Industry Overview of Donkey Milk

Donkey milk is derived from the milk of domesticated donkeys, which is known for its potential health benefits and cosmetic uses. It has a lower fat content and is often considered easier to digest for those with lactose intolerance. It contains high levels of lysozyme and is known for its antimicrobial properties. Moreover, donkey milk comprises essential fatty acids that can aid in maintaining skin moisture and suppleness. It is a rich source of vitamins, particularly vitamin E and vitamin A, wherein vitamin E is an antioxidant that aids in protecting the skin from environmental stressors, while vitamin A promotes cell regeneration and contributes to the overall skin health. It can help the body combat harmful microorganisms, potentially supporting the immune system. It provides essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus that are vital for bone health. As it can be a suitable option for individuals with allergies to the milk proteins of cows, the demand for donkey milk is rising across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the donkey milk industry?

At present, the growing demand for donkey milk, as it is known for its rich nutritional profile, including high levels of vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, C, D, and E, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and essential fatty acids, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising awareness among the masses about the health benefits associated with donkey milk, such as aiding digestion and boosting the immune system, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of donkey milk in skincare and cosmetic products, as it helps to moisturize, nourish, and rejuvenate the skin, is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the demand for donkey milk as an alternative for individuals with lactose intolerance or cow milk allergies. Its lower lactose content and distinct protein composition make it more digestible for such consumers, which is impelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, donkey milk has historical significance in certain cultures for its therapeutic and nutritional value. This is leading to a renewed interest in traditional remedies and practices.

Additionally, consumers are increasingly seeking premium and unique products due to their disposable income levels, which is catalyzing the demand for donkey milk around the world. In line with this, key market players are employing innovative marketing strategies to position their products as high-end and health-conscious choices. Collaborations with skincare brands and endorsements by influencers contribute to expanding consumer awareness.



Asinus Atlanticus Lda.

Dolphin IBA

Eurolactis Italia Srl

Fattoria Donna Tina

Golden Donkeys Farm

Hellenic Asinus Farms

Stephenson Group Ltd

The Donkey Dairy PTY LTD The White Sea & Baltic Company Limited

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Form:



Liquid Powder

Breakup by Application:



Cosmetics and Personal Care Food and Beverages

Regional Insight:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

