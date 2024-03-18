Flynas expands flight capacity by 25 percent

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's flynas airline has announced a significant expansion in its flight capacity, providing travelers with increased availability and options. The airline revealed that it has successfully acquired two new A320neo airplanes, marking a notable enhancement in its operational capabilities. With this acquisition, flynas is set to boost its capacity by 25 percent, thereby facilitating a more extensive network of flights for both international and domestic routes.



In a press release, flynas highlighted the strategic significance of this expansion, particularly in light of the upcoming month of Ramadan. The airline stated that it aims to offer more than 1.2 million seats for flights during Ramadan, catering to the heightened demand expected during this period. This increased capacity aligns with flynas' commitment to providing convenient and accessible travel options for passengers across Saudi Arabia and beyond.



The addition of the new A320neo aircraft signifies flynas' dedication to enhancing its service offerings and meeting the evolving needs of travelers. By investing in its fleet and expanding its operational capacity, flynas aims to further solidify its position as a leading airline in the region. The airline's efforts to improve connectivity and accessibility underscore its commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences while contributing to the growth and development of the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia.

MENAFN18032024000045015839ID1107990048