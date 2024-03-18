President Aliyev: Azerbaijan closer to peace deal with Armenia

(MENAFN) On Sunday, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan expressed that his country is nearing a peace agreement with Armenia, stating that they are "closer than ever." This statement comes approximately six months after Azerbaijan regained control of its Karabakh region from its ethnic Armenian majority, leading to a significant displacement of ethnic Armenians.



“Today, we are in an active phase of peace talks with Armenia,” Aliyev made these remarks following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Baku, as reported in a transcript published on the Azerbaijani leader's website.



“We are now closer to peace than ever before.”



Stoltenberg expressed his support for the progress towards peace between the two nations.



“I appreciate what you say about that you are closer to a peace agreement than ever before,” Stoltenberg declared, based on a transcript published on NATO’s website.



“And I can just encourage you to seize this opportunity to reach a lasting peace agreement with Armenia.”



In December, both South Caucasus neighbors issued a joint statement expressing their desire to reach a peace agreement. Since then, they have engaged in multiple discussions, including two days of negotiations held in Berlin in February.



The press office of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not immediately provide a response to Reuters’ request for comment on Aliyev’s statement.

