North Korea fires ballistic missiles amidst Blinken's visit to South Korea

(MENAFN) North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, a move believed by analysts to be a deliberate attempt to gain attention amidst US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Korea for diplomatic discussions.



Blinken is currently participating in the third Summit for Democracy and held a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul early on Monday. He is also expected to engage with his South Korean counterpart during the summit, with discussions likely revolving around joint efforts to address the threats posed by North Korea's nuclear capabilities.



Following the recent conclusion of a major annual joint military exercise between Washington and Seoul, North Korea responded with strong reactions and conducted live-fire drills. Pyongyang consistently denounces such exercises as preparations for an invasion.



According to the South Korean military, the missiles launched by North Korea on Monday were identified as "multiple short-range ballistic missiles" and traveled approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) before landing in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.



“We are closely sharing relevant information with the US and Japan and are maintaining utmost readiness,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff further mentioned.



Following gathering with Yoon, Blinken “condemned the... launch of ballistic missiles by the DPRK and reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the ROK’s security,” Matthew Miller, the spokesperson, made this reference using the official names of North and South Korea.

