Crypto giant plans on abandoning Nigerian market

(MENAFN) In a significant development for Nigeria's cryptocurrency landscape, Binance, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its decision to suspend all transactions and trading involving the Nigerian naira (NGN) currency. The move, set to take effect after Friday, comes amidst escalating regulatory disputes between Binance and Nigerian authorities.



Binance Auto-Invest, the platform's automated investment feature, will delist NGN and cease supporting the naira as a payment option on its platform following Wednesday, as stated in the company's official announcement on Tuesday. Users are advised to withdraw their NGN holdings, trade their NGN assets, or convert NGN into other cryptocurrencies before the discontinuation of NGN services.



Nigeria's regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges has intensified in recent times, with authorities accusing these platforms of fostering a black market for foreign exchange and contributing to the destabilization of the naira. The currency witnessed a significant decline, reaching an all-time low of approximately 1,600 against the United States dollar in late February, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).



Last month, the Nigerian government took measures to block access to several major cryptocurrency platforms, including Binance, OctaFX, and Coinbase. Binance acknowledged that its Nigerian clients encountered difficulties accessing its website due to these restrictions.



Moreover, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised concerns about Binance's operations, alleging involvement in terrorism financing and money laundering activities. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso disclosed that the Nigerian anti-corruption agency and law enforcement authorities are conducting investigations into the crypto markets. Notably, Cardoso highlighted that an estimated $26 billion had flowed through Binance Nigeria over the past year, originating from sources and users that authorities find challenging to identify adequately.



The situation further escalated with reports of two senior Binance executives being detained by Nigeria's national security agencies following their visit to Abuja last week, subsequent to the website block imposed on their company. This development underscores the intensifying regulatory scrutiny faced by cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Nigeria, with Binance, as the largest player in the global crypto market, at the center of the controversy.

