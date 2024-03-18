Jordan, Germany warn of humanitarian impact amid threat of Israeli assault on Rafah

(MENAFN) On Sunday, both Jordan and Germany issued warnings regarding the potential consequences of an Israeli ground assault on Rafah city, expressing concerns about exacerbating humanitarian conditions in the southern Gaza Strip.



Jordan's King Abdullah II engaged in discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Red Sea port city of Aqaba to address the evolving situation in Gaza, as confirmed by a statement from the Jordanian royal court.



Abdullah emphasized the urgency for the international community “to move urgently to reach an immediate and permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip,” as highlighted in the statement.



The statement further indicated that Abdullah called for intensified efforts to safeguard civilians and ensure the provision of adequate humanitarian assistance through all available means.



Both leaders cautioned that a potential Israeli ground assault on Rafah, which currently shelters 1.4 million individuals seeking refuge from the ongoing conflict with Israel, would significantly worsen the humanitarian situation in Gaza.



The toll of the Israeli conflict on Gaza has been devastating, with over 31,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives, and nearly 73,700 others sustaining injuries amidst widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies.



As a result of the Israeli war, 85% of Gaza's population has been displaced internally, grappling with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine due to a crippling blockade. Furthermore, approximately 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to reports from the United Nations.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling issued in January mandating Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

