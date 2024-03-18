Ghana faces possible loss of World Bank, IMF funding over anti-LGBTQ bill

(MENAFN) The passage of new anti-LGBTQ legislation in Ghana has raised significant concerns about the potential economic repercussions for the West African nation. According to warnings issued by the country's Finance Ministry, Ghana stands to lose a substantial amount of funding from international institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if the bill becomes law.



The legislation, known as the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, was approved by the Ghanaian parliament and is awaiting the signature of President Nana Akufo-Addo. If enacted, the bill would impose harsh penalties, including imprisonment, on individuals identifying as LGBTQ and criminalize advocacy for gay rights.



The Finance Ministry has cautioned that Ghana could lose up to USD3.8 billion in World Bank funding, with immediate implications for the country's budget support and financial stability.



Additionally, the nation's USD3 billion IMF loan package, granted to address economic challenges, could be jeopardized.



The policy brief released by the Finance Ministry outlines the potential economic fallout of the anti-LGBTQ bill, highlighting the adverse effects on Ghana's cooperation with international partners over the next several years. Germany, a key partner, has already expressed opposition to the legislation.



Furthermore, the Finance Ministry warns that a disruption in IMF support could have dire consequences for Ghana's debt restructuring efforts and long-term debt sustainability, compounding the economic challenges facing the country.



The situation underscores the complex interplay between social policy decisions and economic considerations, as Ghana grapples with balancing domestic priorities with international obligations and financial support. The outcome of this legislative development will likely have significant implications for Ghana's economic trajectory and its relationships with key international stakeholders.

