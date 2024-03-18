Europe Flat Glass Market Size, Growth, Demand, Top Companies And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Europe Flat Glass Market Report by Technology (Float Glass, Sheet Glass, Rolled Glass), Product Type (Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Insulated, Extra Clear Glass, and Others), Raw Material (Sand, Soda Ash, Recycled Glass, Dolomite, Limestone, and Others), End Use (Safety and Security, Solar Control, and Others), Type (Fabricated, Non-Fabricated), End Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Solar Energy, Electronics, and Others), and Country 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Europe flat glass market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Europe Flat Glass Market?

The Europe flat glass market size reached US$ 20.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2024-2032.

Europe Flat Glass Market Trends and Drivers:

The Europe flat glass market is primarily driven by the expanding construction industry in the region. Furthermore, the elevating levels of urbanization and the inflating need for residential and commercial buildings are also catalyzing the demand for flat glass. Additionally, the escalating number of renovation and remodeling projects, on account of the increasing spending capacities of individuals is further bolstering the usage of flat glass across Europe. Moreover, the expanding chain of malls, commercial complexes, and public shopping centers is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Besides this, the growing utilization of flat glass in the automotive industry is further propelling the Europe flat glass market. Furthermore, with the rising preference for electric vehicles (EVs) and the escalating demand for lighter, more energy-efficient cars, flat glass is becoming a preferred material for car windows and sunroofs. Additionally, advancements in flat glass manufacturing technologies, such as thin glass and smart glass, are also stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the rising application of flat glass in the display panels of electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, and monitors, on account of its high transparency, scratch resistance, and excellent touch sensitivity, is anticipated to further drive the growth of the Europe flat glass market in the coming years.



Europe Flat Glass Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Technology:



Float Glass

Sheet Glass Rolled Glass

Breakup by Product Type:



Basic Float Glass

Toughened Glass

Coated Glass

Laminated Glass

Insulated

Extra Clear Glass Others

Breakup by Raw Material:



Sand

Soda Ash

Recycled Glass

Dolomite

Limestone Others

Breakup by End Use:



Safety and Security

Solar Control Others

Breakup by Type:



Fabricated Non-Fabricated

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Construction

Automotive

Solar Energy

Electronics Others

Breakup by Country:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

