GCC Whiskey Market Size, Share, Sales Analysis, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “GCC Whiskey Market Report by Product Type (American Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, Scotch Whiskey, Canadian Whiskey, and Others), Quality (Premium, High-End Premium, Super Premium), Distribution Channel (Off-Trade, On-Trade), and Country 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC whiskey market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the GCC Whiskey Market?

The GCC whiskey market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.93% during

2024-2032.

GCC Whiskey Market Trends and Drivers:

The GCC whiskey market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for premium and craft whiskeys. Moreover, the rising inclination among consumers in high-quality, small-batch whiskeys with unique flavors, on account of the inflating spending capacities of individuals, is also catalyzing market growth. Additionally, the increasing desire for authenticity and a willingness to explore new and innovative products within the whiskey category is further bolstering the market growth. In line with this, several distilleries across GCC are producing a diverse range of artisanal whiskeys to cater to the unique consumer demands, which is stimulating the market growth.

The GCC whiskey market is further propelled by the rising experiential consumption and whiskey tourism. Additionally, numerous consumers are seeking immersive experiences that allow them to learn about the whiskey-making process, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the emerging trend of whiskey-tasting events and tours is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, various restaurants and bars are incorporating different whiskies and whiskey-based cocktails into their menus, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor for the market. Apart from this, the growing availability of whiskey across online retail portals, offering a hassle-free shopping experience, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

GCC Whiskey Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Product Type Insights:



American Whiskey

Irish Whiskey

Scotch Whiskey

Canadian Whiskey Others

Quality Insights:



Premium

High-End Premium Super Premium

Distribution Channel Insights:



Off-Trade



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



Discount Stores



Online Stores

Others

On-Trade



Restaurants and Bars



Liquor Stores Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

