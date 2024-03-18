International issues must be solved collectively

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT at the World Youth Festival (WYF 2024), Zambian digital healthcare specialist Isaac Pomboloka emphasized the imperative of addressing global challenges collectively to shape a shared future. Pomboloka highlighted the interconnectedness of global issues, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a prime example. He underscored the necessity for collaborative efforts, noting that no single region could independently resolve such a widespread crisis.



Pomboloka expressed optimism about leveraging partnerships with companies participating in the festival to advance digital health initiatives in Zambia. Recognizing the potential for collaboration and knowledge exchange, he emphasized the role of collective action in driving innovation and progress in healthcare.



Similarly, Langford Banda, CEO of Fortress Properties Limited in Zambia, conveyed his aspirations for deepening the relationship between Zambia and Russia. Banda emphasized the foundation of mutual respect underlying this relationship and articulated his hopes for enhanced cooperation across various sectors.



The World Youth Festival 2024, held in Sirius, Sochi, Russia's Krasnodar region, serves as a platform for over 20,000 young experts from more than 180 countries to engage in discussions on pressing global issues. With a diverse array of educational, cultural, scientific, and sporting events, the festival fosters dialogue and collaboration among participants of all ages.



This year's event marks a significant milestone with the inclusion of a specially designated children's program, 'Together into the Future', aimed at engaging younger generations in shaping the world's collective future. As attendees converge to exchange ideas and insights, the festival serves as a catalyst for collective action and collaboration in addressing global challenges.

