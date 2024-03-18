African MP claims multipolar world cannot be established without Russia

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Innocent Kagbara, a member of the National Assembly in Togo, emphasized the pivotal role of Russia in the construction of a multipolar world. Kagbara underscored the significance of Russia's involvement in global affairs, stating that the collaboration between Russia and African nations is essential for achieving a multipolar international order.



Speaking on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival (WYF 2024), Kagbara highlighted the event as a valuable opportunity for African students. He expressed African nations' keen interest in forging partnerships with Russian universities and securing scholarships for students to study in Moscow, emphasizing the importance of educational exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.



Echoing Kagbara's sentiments, Professor Nourhan El-Sheikh from Cairo University emphasized Russia's role in facilitating cultural exchange and collaboration among nations. She noted that Russia's inclusive approach brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds to interact and shape the future collectively, highlighting the declining influence of Western countries and culture.



Elaborating on the potential impact of Egypt's membership in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), Professor El-Sheikh emphasized the collaborative efforts between Egypt and Russia in reshaping global politics, economics, and strategy. She emphasized the importance of solidarity between nations to effect meaningful change on the global stage.



The World Youth Festival 2024, held in Sirius, Sochi, in Russia's southern Krasnodar Region, serves as a platform for young experts from over 180 countries to address pressing international issues. With a diverse program comprising over 800 educational, cultural, scientific, and sporting events, the festival fosters dialogue, innovation, and collaboration among youth from around the world. This year's event marks a milestone with the inclusion of participants aged 14 to 17 in a dedicated children's program, 'Together into the Future,' highlighting the festival's commitment to fostering intergenerational dialogue and engagement.

MENAFN18032024000045015687ID1107989916