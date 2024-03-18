African army chief declares presidential run

(MENAFN) Amid heightened political tension and controversy in Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, commonly known as Mahamat Kaka, has announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for May 6. The transitional leader, who assumed power following the death of his father, former President Idriss Deby Itno, has received endorsement from the Coalition for a United Chad, comprising 221 political parties and associations.



In a speech delivered over the weekend, Mahamat Kaka emphasized the importance of collective aspirations, stating, "Dreaming alone remains a dream, but dreaming together becomes a reality," as he officially launched his presidential campaign. However, his candidacy announcement comes amidst controversy surrounding the recent death of his main opponent, Yaya Dillo, leader of the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF) and Mahamat Kaka's cousin.



Yaya Dillo was killed just three days prior to Mahamat Kaka's candidacy announcement, following accusations by Chadian authorities of his involvement in a deadly armed raid on the National State Security Agency (ANSE). Dillo's death has sparked allegations of foul play, with some claiming that he was assassinated to prevent him from running in the upcoming election. General Saleh Deby Itno, Mahamat Kaka's uncle and a recent defector to the PSF, has also been arrested in connection with the violence.



Dillo, a vocal critic of the government, had intended to contest the presidential election, drawing support from the rebel Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) and PSF officials.



The circumstances surrounding his death have prompted condemnation and calls for justice from various quarters, with the FACT group warning of repercussions for those responsible for the "heinous crimes."



As Chad navigates a turbulent political landscape marked by violence and uncertainty, Mahamat Kaka's presidential bid adds a new dimension to the ongoing political dynamics.



With accusations of political repression and questions surrounding the legitimacy of the electoral process, the upcoming presidential election is poised to be a pivotal moment in Chad's political trajectory.

