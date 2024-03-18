British Defense Minister Calls Putin A 'Thief' Who Will Not Steal Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has stolen another "election," but he will not steal Ukraine.

He wrote this on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"The UK will work with our allies to stop this thief by increasing our collective support for Ukraine," Shapps said.

'Election' in Russia cannot be considered free or fair – Polish Foreign Ministry

He added that the world must stop Putin, or dictators and autocrats would continue to steal more.

"As history shows, we have to stop dictators & autocrats, or they go on to steal even more," he said.

So-called presidential elections in Russia were held on March 15-17.

Photo: Getty Images