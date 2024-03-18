Ukrainian MFA Calls On Media Not To Call Farce In Russia 'Elections'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the media not to call the farce in Russia "elections" in order to prevent the Kremlin from creating the illusion of an electoral process.

The MFA said this in a post on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“Media is about reporting facts. Today, more than ever, it is vital not to assist the Kremlin in creating the illusion of an electoral process and to refrain from referring to this farce as "elections" in the language of democratic

states,” the MFA stated.

As reported, the pseudo-elections in Russia took place on March 15-17.

' in Russia cannot be considered free or fair – Polish Foreign Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that these so-called elections have no legitimacy and cannot have any.

On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council plans to adopt a statement on the so-called 'election' of the Russian president, as well as discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.