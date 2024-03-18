Government Approves Ukraine Facility Plan PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a plan for the Ukraine Facility programme.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Government has approved the Ukraine Facility plan," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the plan is the basis for the provision of financial support under the programme, which is designed for four years and has a total volume of EUR 50 billion.

"The plan contains structural reforms, which correspond to more than 100 quarterly indicators. These include European approaches to public administration reform, the fight against corruption, and economic and sectoral reforms in areas ranging from energy to agriculture," he said.

At the same time, the document sets out cross-cutting areas such as green transition, digitalization, and European integration.

The Prime Minister stressed that the plan was developed jointly with European partners to strengthen Ukraine and bring EU membership closer.

The official assured that Ukraine would soon submit the plan to the European Commission for consideration.

"Thanks to the implementation of the reforms of the Ukraine Facility Plan, Ukraine will be able to receive about EUR 16 billion this year. We are grateful to the EU for its support and solidarity," Shmyhal concluded.

As reported, the Ukraine Facility Plan is a technical document required to implement the EU's financial support programme for Ukraine. The plan is not a general recovery strategy; it will cover only a part of the changes envisaged for the coming years in the country with a focus on macroeconomic growth.