Mystery Ensemble Miyazaki's Dreams Enchant Audience In Baku

The Mystery Ensemble has performed a spectacular concert at the
State Academic Philharmonic Hall.
The event showcased the brilliant works of the Japanese composer
Hisaishi, known for his exceptional contributions to cinema, anime,
computer games, television, and advertising. Hisaishi's
collaboration with the legendary animator, filmmaker, and artist
Hayao Miyazaki has produced some of the most iconic soundtracks in
the history of animated films, Azernews reports.
The concert program featured soundtracks from Hayao Miyazaki's
legendary anime movies like "Howl's Moving Castle", "Nausicaa of
the Valley of the Wind", "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro",
composed by Joe Hisaishi.
The artistry and drive of the Mystery Ensemble professionals and
the arrangements they performed created a magical mood in one of
the most atmospheric halls in Baku, where the musicians invited
listeners to once again plunge into the fascinating world of Studio
Ghibli's animated masterpieces.
Mystery Ensemble is a unique group that performs the most
current music. This is the live sound of acoustic string
instruments, unique arrangements, virtuoso keyboards, and
spectacular percussion, as well as the artistry and drive of young
professionals passionate about their work. The orchestra creates a
magical mood in the most atmospheric halls of Baku.
The ensemble's repertoire contains an incredible amount of
music. Mystery Ensemble previously fascinated music lovers in Baku
with concert programs like "The Music of Harry Potter",
"Interstellar", "The Lord of the Rings", etc.
The concert organiser is creative agency RED EVENTS &
Distribution Ltd., which makes exceptional cultural events in
ancient mansions, on rooftops, in greenhouses and in other most
atmospheric venues throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, and other
countries.
