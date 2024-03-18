Mystery Ensemble Miyazaki's Dreams Enchant Audience In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

The Mystery Ensemble has performed a spectacular concert at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The event showcased the brilliant works of the Japanese composer Hisaishi, known for his exceptional contributions to cinema, anime, computer games, television, and advertising. Hisaishi's collaboration with the legendary animator, filmmaker, and artist Hayao Miyazaki has produced some of the most iconic soundtracks in the history of animated films, Azernews reports.







The concert program featured soundtracks from Hayao Miyazaki's legendary anime movies like "Howl's Moving Castle", "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind", "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro", composed by Joe Hisaishi.

The artistry and drive of the Mystery Ensemble professionals and the arrangements they performed created a magical mood in one of the most atmospheric halls in Baku, where the musicians invited listeners to once again plunge into the fascinating world of Studio Ghibli's animated masterpieces.

Mystery Ensemble is a unique group that performs the most current music. This is the live sound of acoustic string instruments, unique arrangements, virtuoso keyboards, and spectacular percussion, as well as the artistry and drive of young professionals passionate about their work. The orchestra creates a magical mood in the most atmospheric halls of Baku.







The ensemble's repertoire contains an incredible amount of music. Mystery Ensemble previously fascinated music lovers in Baku with concert programs like "The Music of Harry Potter", "Interstellar", "The Lord of the Rings", etc.

The concert organiser is creative agency RED EVENTS & Distribution Ltd., which makes exceptional cultural events in ancient mansions, on rooftops, in greenhouses and in other most atmospheric venues throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, and other countries.