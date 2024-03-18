UN youth delegate says World Youth Festival is chance to be innovative together

(MENAFN) Richard Mensah, a representative of the United Nations Youth Association in Ghana and a dedicated community development activist, underscores the significance of the ongoing World Youth Festival (WYF 2024) in Russia as a transformative platform for global youth engagement.



In an interview with RT, Mensah highlights the festival's role in fostering connections among youth from diverse backgrounds, facilitating collaborative problem-solving, and empowering participants to drive positive change within their communities and beyond.



Emphasizing his goal of empowering Ghanaian youth, Mensah views the WYF as an invaluable opportunity to network with peers worldwide and leverage collective expertise to address pressing global challenges. By exchanging insights and experiences with like-minded individuals, Mensah envisions forging partnerships that transcend borders, enabling innovative solutions to societal issues and paving the way for sustainable community development upon his return to Ghana.



The WYF 2024, held in Sochi, Russia, convenes over 20,000 young experts spanning various fields, including education, science, business, and media, representing over 180 countries. This year's event also marks a significant inclusion of younger participants aged 14 to 17, as part of the 'Together into the Future' children's program, underscoring the festival's commitment to fostering intergenerational dialogue and collaboration.



As delegates immerse themselves in the festival's diverse program, spanning workshops, discussions, and networking sessions, the emphasis remains on harnessing collective creativity and innovation to address global issues. Mensah's advocacy for collaborative action underscores the WYF's potential to inspire meaningful change and empower youth as catalysts for positive societal transformation on a global scale.

