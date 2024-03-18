               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

J & K's Grand Mufti Fixes Sadaqat-Ul-Fitr At Rs 70


3/18/2024 7:06:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Grand Mufti Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul Islam Farooqi on Monday announced the Sadq-e-Fitr (Zakaat
    Fitr) as rupees seventy per person this holy Ramazan.

    The Grand Mufti, as per GNS, while highlighting the essence of the charity under the (Sadq-e-Fitr) heading said that after reaching upon a consensus with the scholars of different schools of thought, the amount has been fixed as rupees seventy per person. The special kind of charity has also to be paid on behalf of the infants', emphasized Mufti Nasir
      Islam.

      ADVERTISEMENT

      Notably, Sadq-e-Fitr is a religious charity paid by Muslims across the world before Eid
        Fitr prayers. This is in addition to the charity called Zakat, which is also paid every year as per the economic capability of a person.

        Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Embracing The Blessings Of The Month Of Ramazan: Journey Of Spiritual And Physical Renewal Hundreds Throng Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal On First Friday Of Ramazan

MENAFN18032024000215011059ID1107989868

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search