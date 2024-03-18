J & K's Grand Mufti Fixes Sadaqat-Ul-Fitr At Rs 70

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Grand Mufti Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul Islam Farooqi on Monday announced the Sadq-e-Fitr (Zakaat
Fitr) as rupees seventy per person this holy Ramazan.
The Grand Mufti, as per GNS, while highlighting the essence of the charity under the (Sadq-e-Fitr) heading said that after reaching upon a consensus with the scholars of different schools of thought, the amount has been fixed as rupees seventy per person. The special kind of charity has also to be paid on behalf of the infants', emphasized Mufti Nasir
MENAFN18032024000215011059ID1107989868
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.