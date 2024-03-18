Due to climate change Africa finds itself disproportionately affected

(MENAFN) In the face of climate change, Africa finds itself disproportionately affected despite contributing minimally to global carbon emissions. The continent's weak governance structures exacerbate the impact of climate change, leading to resource scarcity, food insecurity, and environmental disasters such as droughts, floods, and wildfires. These challenges escalate existing issues of poverty, inequality, and political instability, creating a volatile environment characterized by conflicts over scarce resources and urban unrest.



At the heart of Africa's vulnerability lies its weak institutions, compounded by external interference and exploitation by imperialist forces. The colonial legacy of environmental degradation, poverty, and violence continues to undermine Africa's development and governance structures. In the global order, Western powers wield disproportionate influence, perpetuating poverty and chaos in peripheral regions such as Africa.



The climate change crisis thus extends beyond ecological concerns, intersecting with political and economic dynamics. Africa's political elite often exacerbate these challenges by hoarding power and resources, enabling imperialist exploitation and perpetuating social injustices. This pervasive cycle of inequality, exploitation, and violence underscores the complexity of addressing climate change within the African context.



As Africa grapples with the dual challenges of climate change and colonial legacies, addressing governance issues and combating external interference are crucial steps towards building resilience and promoting sustainable development. However, achieving meaningful progress requires confronting systemic inequalities and challenging entrenched power dynamics both within Africa and on the global stage.

MENAFN18032024000045015687ID1107989866