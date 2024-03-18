Global HPV Testing And Pap Test Market Size, Growth, Report, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The HPV and the Pap test can aid in the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer. The HPV test detects the virus (human papillomavirus) that can induce abnormal cell growth in the cervix. The Pap test, also known as Pap screening, detects pre-cancers, which are cervix-related cell abnormalities that could advance into cervical cancer if left untreated. Both tests can be administered in a clinic or physician's office. The preponderance of women between the ages of 21 and 65 must undergo Pap, Pap, and HPV testing.

Market Dynamics

High Incidence of Cervical Cancer in Middle-Aged Women Drives the Global Market

According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer was the fourth most common cancer, with about 570,000 cases and more than 311,000 fatalities in 2018. Approximately 99 percent of cervical cancer cases are linked to HPV infections, according to estimates. Cervical cancer is typically diagnosed between 35 and 44 years, with an average age of 50.

Similarly, the American Cancer Society claims cervical cancer is the primary cause of cancer-related deaths in American women. Due to an increase in Pap test examinations, these rates have declined significantly. Diverse favorable guidelines for cervical cancer screening in women at average and high risk are anticipated to propel the market further.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Technological advances, such as the development of HPV-type 16 E7-specific human immunologic assays for use in non-HLA2 types, the approval of the cobas system, and various molecular markers in screening procedures, are anticipated to drive market expansion. Similarly, in 2019, researchers from the Center for Systems Biology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, presented a novel transportable screening device that employs Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HPV detection. The device was displayed at the 2019 annual meeting of the Society of Gynecologic Cancers (SGO). The innovative device detects the presence of HPV types 16 and 18 within two hours.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global HPV testing and Pap test market shareholder and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. High awareness about early cervical cancer diagnosis, well-established screening guidelines, and favorable healthcare reimbursement contribute to North America's dominant share. In addition, the local presence of prominent players and ongoing strategic initiatives have significantly supported regional growth. For instance, BD submitted a Premarket Approval Application (PMA) to the FDA in September 2020 to approve the ThinPrep Pap Test PreservCyt Solution vial and its Onclarity HPV Assay. With this PMA, the company intends to expand the use of its Onclarity HPV Assay in the United States and improve patient management. Similarly, in 2019, the U.S. telemedicine company Nurx launched its Home HPV Screening test, allowing women to effortlessly and conveniently determine their risk for cervical cancer from home. Such factors

Europe is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period. Europe held a significant market share because of the high incidence of cervical cancer in critical countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain. According to estimates by Globocan for 2020, approximately 58,169 new cases of cervix uterine cancer were diagnosed in the region, resulting in approximately 25,989 fatalities. In addition, a well-established healthcare system, cervical cancer screening guidelines, and favorable reimbursement policies in these key nations have contributed to the region's continued expansion. A growth-friendly environment has been created by the local presence of prominent players, which facilitates access to advanced products. For example, Qiagen N.V. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche are leading European corporations with robust supply chains in European nations. Ongoing efforts by these key market participants to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer by enhancing diagnosis and screening are also anticipated to drive market expansion.

Key Highlights



The global

HPV testing and Pap test market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on test type, the global HPV testing and Pap test market is divided into HPV and Pap tests.

The Pap test segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period.

Based on applications, the global HPV testing and Pap test market is divided into cervical cancer screening and vaginal cancer screening.

The cervical cancer screening segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period.

Based on product, the global HPV testing and Pap test market is bifurcated into instruments, consumables, and services.

The consumables segment owns the largest market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into PCR, immunodiagnostics, and others.

The other technologies segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global HPV testing and Pap test market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, laboratories, and others.

The hospitals and clinics segment owns the largest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global HPV testing and Pap test market shareholder and is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global HPV testing and Pap test market are Abbott Laboratories; Qiagen N.V.; Quest Diagnostics, Inc.; Hologic, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche; Arbor Vita Corporation; NURX, Inc.; Femasys, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Seegene, Inc.; and bioMérieux SA.

Market News



In June 2023, Roche's cobas HPV test for use on the completely automated cobas 6800/8 Systems was prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO). The prequalification expands access to screening instruments for cervical cancer in low- and lower-middle-income nations.





In February 2023, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a global leader in medical technology, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the BD OnclarityTM HPV Assay for use with the ThinPrep® Pap Test.



Global HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: Segmentation

By Test Type



HPV Testing

Pap Test



By Applications



Cervical Cancer Screening

Vaginal Cancer Screening



By Product



Instruments

Consumables

Services



By Technology



PCR

Immunodiagnostics

Other Technologies



By End-User



Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratories

Other End Users



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



