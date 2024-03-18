Diksha Finishes Strongly To Take Tied-15Th Place On Epson Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) Longwood (Florida), March 18 (IANS) Diksha Dagar fired a 4-under 67 to rise up the leaderboard at the IOA Golf Classic on the Epson Tour event.
She made the cut on the line at T-58, but then rose way up to T-15.,
Diksha, with two Top-10s on the LET, has been playing well and will stay on Epson Tour for the Atlantic Beach Classic next week.
Diksha, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner and multiple winner on Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in India, shot a final round of 4-under 67 on the Par-71 course, She had eight birdies against one double bogey and one late bogey at the Alaqua Country Club.
Diksha birdied the first, sixth and eighth holes and then had a double bogey on Par-5 ninth. She again birdied 10th, 11th, 13th and 16th before she dropped a bogey on Par-4 17th .
Jessica Peng shot a superb 67 with five birdies against one bogey to beat overnight and second-round leader Lindsey McCurdy. As Peng shot 67, Lindsey shot 72 and lost by one shot. Jessica was 11-under and McCurdy was at 10-under.
Korea's Kum-Kang Park (68-68-68) was third and Dewi Weber (66-66-73) was fourth.
