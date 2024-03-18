African nation`s FM claims army collaboration with Russia will enhance safety

(MENAFN) During a press conference, Mali's Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, underscored the positive impact of military cooperation with Russia on his country's security. Diop emphasized that collaboration with Moscow has bolstered Mali's defense capabilities, enabling its army to effectively protect its territory.



Following discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Diop commended Russia's role in training Malian specialists and enhancing the country's military potential. He highlighted the tangible results of this cooperation, affirming the significance of diversified relations, particularly in the economic sphere.



While acknowledging the strides made in military collaboration, Diop stressed the importance of expanding economic ties between Mali and Russia. He emphasized the need for comprehensive relations that encompass not only security cooperation but also trade and economic partnership.



Lavrov echoed Diop's sentiments, affirming Russia's commitment to further enhancing Mali's defense capabilities through training programs and military assistance. Additionally, he reiterated Moscow's dedication to providing humanitarian aid to Mali, addressing the country's pressing needs.



Diop expressed appreciation for Russia's supportive stance on regional issues, particularly in the Sahel region, which has witnessed political instability and coups in recent years. He lauded Russia's fulfillment of promises, citing the provision of humanitarian aid such as wheat and fertilizer as examples of Moscow's commitment to supporting Mali's development and stability.



The ongoing collaboration between Mali and Russia underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in addressing security challenges and fostering socio-economic development in the region. As both nations continue to strengthen their ties, the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation remain promising.

