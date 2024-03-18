Neil Young goes back to Spotify following Joe Rogan boycott

Renowned Canadian musician Neil Young has announced the end of his two-year boycott against Spotify, marking a significant shift in his stance on the streaming platform's hosting of Joe Rogan's podcast. Young had previously withdrawn his music from Spotify in protest against Rogan's dissemination of what he deemed to be false information regarding vaccines. In a statement released on his website, Young revealed his decision to return his music to Spotify's platform, citing concerns over similar content appearing on other major streaming services such as Apple and Amazon. He expressed frustration over the dissemination of what he views as disinformation, particularly in light of Rogan's lucrative contract with Spotify. Young's boycott initially began in early 2022 when he unsuccessfully attempted to persuade Spotify to terminate its exclusive contract with Rogan. The musician argued that Rogan's podcast, known for its wide reach and popularity, was potentially harmful due to the spread of misinformation about vaccines. Despite his efforts, Spotify chose to stand by Rogan, whose podcast remained one of the most listened to globally. This led Young to take action by removing his music from the platform and encouraging his fans to seek alternative streaming services. However, Young's recent decision to reverse his boycott comes amid growing concerns over the proliferation of misinformation across various streaming platforms. With Rogan's podcast now available on multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube, Young believes that the issues he sought to address on Spotify are not exclusive to that platform alone. By returning his music to Spotify, Young aims to continue his advocacy against the spread of misinformation while acknowledging the challenges posed by the widespread availability of controversial content. His decision highlights the complex interplay between artistic expression, freedom of speech, and the responsibility of platforms to combat misinformation in the digital age.