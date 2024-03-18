Musk cancels X partnership agreement with previous CNN star

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has unexpectedly backed out of an agreement to exclusively host journalist Don Lemon's new talk show on X, formerly known as Twitter, mere hours after Lemon interviewed the billionaire last Friday, Lemon revealed. Lemon disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that the deal was part of X's public commitment to diversifying voices on their platform and that Musk had encouraged him to join X with a new talk show, pledging support for the project.



However, Lemon asserted that shortly after their "good conversation" during the interview, Musk messaged him, abruptly terminating the partnership contract for the Don Lemon Show without providing any reasons. Lemon expressed disappointment, suggesting that Musk's commitment to fostering a global town square where all questions and ideas can be shared appeared not to extend to inquiries from individuals like himself.



Lemon emphasized that there were no restrictions on the interview that Musk had agreed to, and he maintained that his questions were respectful and wide-ranging. Musk confirmed the termination of the deal, clarifying that Lemon would still have the freedom to upload his show, monetize it, and cultivate his viewership on the platform alongside others. However, Musk indicated that he would not meet Lemon's demands for guaranteed minimum payments, which he deemed as going beyond the standard terms.



In explaining the sudden termination, Musk asserted that Lemon's approach to the interview resembled "CNN, but on social media," a strategy he deemed ineffective given CNN's perceived decline. This statement reflects Musk's belief that Lemon's proposed format would not align with X's vision for a dynamic and engaging platform, thereby leading to the cancellation of the exclusive partnership.

