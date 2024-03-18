(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has lambasted the United States, alleging that the country's democratic processes are undermined by its own actions, particularly in the realm of presidential elections. Speaking at his campaign headquarters in Moscow following his victory in Russia's presidential elections, Putin accused Washington of using its administrative resources to suppress certain candidates, thereby tarnishing the image of American democracy on the global stage.



Putin's remarks come amidst heightened tensions between Russia and the United States, with the former president, Donald Trump, facing legal challenges despite his status as the frontrunner and sole remaining Republican hopeful in the presidential race. Putin criticized the United States administration for what he perceives as an unfair and undemocratic targeting of political opponents, suggesting that such actions undermine the credibility of the American political system.



The Russian president's comments reflect a broader skepticism towards United States democracy, with Putin asserting that the country's political processes fail to meet democratic standards. He cited the contentious atmosphere surrounding the presidential campaign, characterizing it as "increasingly uncivilized" and indicative of broader flaws within the American political system.



Putin's remarks echo previous statements in which he has denied Russian interference in foreign elections and expressed willingness to work with any elected United States president. However, his criticism of United States democracy underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and the United States, highlighting the complex dynamics shaping international relations in the contemporary geopolitical landscape.

