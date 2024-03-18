(MENAFN) A recent report by the Washington Post sheds light on the alarming situation faced by some Ukrainian villages and small towns, where the aggressive tactics of army recruiters have led to the loss of most adult males. The article, published on Saturday, highlights the plight of communities such as the village of Makov in the Khmelnitsky region of Western Ukraine, where virtually every man of fighting age has either been killed, wounded, or gone missing.



According to the report, the remaining few men in these villages are being actively hunted down by draft officers, exacerbating the sense of despair and loss among the civilian population. Larisa Bodna, deputy director of the local school, emphasized the grim reality, stating that "most of them are gone," referring to the adult males from the village.



The article delves into the stories of individuals affected by the aggressive mobilization tactics, with one resident recounting how her husband was forcefully drafted despite a medical condition that should have exempted him from military service. Such cases of coercion have become increasingly common, with entire villages seemingly targeted for recruitment, leaving families devastated and communities bereft of their male population.



As a result, a sense of resentment is growing among civilians, who feel that their men have been disproportionately targeted compared to larger cities where it may be easier to evade recruitment. Reports of troops stopping and questioning individuals on the streets, even those already serving in the army or below the draft age, have further fueled panic and rumors of kidnappings in these vulnerable communities.



The Washington Post's investigation sheds light on the human cost of Ukraine's military efforts, revealing the deep impact on rural communities struggling to cope with the loss of their male residents. As the conflict continues, the plight of these villages underscores the broader challenges faced by Ukrainian society and the toll of relentless warfare on its civilian population.

MENAFN18032024000045015687ID1107989761