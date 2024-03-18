Beijing says farewell to winter Russian-style

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented display of cultural exchange, several thousand people gathered in Beijing, the Chinese capital, to partake in the festivities of Maslenitsa, a traditional Russian folk festival marking the end of winter and the onset of spring. Reported by Moscow's Channel 1, the event at the Beijing Exhibition Center featured a diverse array of performances and culinary delights, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Russia.



Attendees were treated to captivating performances by a Russian folk music group and male and female Cossack choirs, immersing them in the melodic tunes and vibrant traditions of Russian culture. Notably, the artists serenaded the crowd with renditions of the iconic Russian ballad 'Katyusha,' sung in Chinese, adding a unique cross-cultural dimension to the festivities.



Central to the celebration were the traditional Russian pancakes, known as blini, served with an assortment of toppings including condensed milk, symbolizing the awakening of the sun after its winter slumber. Guests expressed delight in sampling these culinary delights, with one Chinese visitor remarking enthusiastically in Russian about the deliciousness of the pancakes.



While Maslenitsa festivities typically culminate in the symbolic burning of a massive scarecrow representing winter, organizers refrained from this tradition due to the indoor setting of the event at the Beijing Exhibition Center. Nonetheless, the spirit of Maslenitsa was palpable as attendees embraced the spirit of camaraderie and celebration.



This inaugural celebration of Maslenitsa in China is part of the Russian-Chinese Cross Years of Culture 2024-2025 joint initiative, reflecting the growing cultural exchange and collaboration between the two nations. The event not only fosters greater understanding and appreciation of Russian culture among the Chinese populace but also strengthens bilateral ties and promotes mutual respect and friendship.



The cross-cultural exchange extends beyond Beijing, with Maslenitsa events also held in Xi'an, the capital of China's Shaanxi Province, underscoring the widespread interest and enthusiasm for cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue. As both nations continue to deepen their cultural exchanges, such celebrations serve as powerful catalysts for fostering mutual understanding, cooperation, and friendship on the global stage.

MENAFN18032024000045015687ID1107989760