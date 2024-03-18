No more than 40 Russian athletes participate in Olympics

(MENAFN) In an interview with Sydney's Daily Telegraph, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates disclosed that the number of Russian athletes competing at the upcoming Paris Games under a neutral flag could be as low as 40. This revelation follows the IOC's decision in December to bar Russia from fielding a unified team at the 2024 Summer Olympics due to the ongoing military conflict with Ukraine.



Under the current regulations, athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus are permitted to participate in the Paris Games only as 'Individual Neutral Athletes', precluding their involvement in team sports. Coates noted that additional restrictions apply to athletes affiliated with Russian military clubs, effectively excluding them from the competition.



While the final count of Russian participants remains uncertain, Coates acknowledged media reports suggesting that the number could be as low as 40, emphasizing that athletes may opt out of the Games if they are unable to compete under the Russian banner. However, Coates emphasized the possibility that his estimation might not be entirely accurate.



The IOC's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag stems from recommendations made in the wake of the Ukraine conflict's outbreak in February 2022. Initially, the IOC advised against permitting athletes from these countries to participate in international events. However, IOC President Thomas Bach later outlined criteria under which Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete in the Paris Olympics, stipulating that they must refrain from supporting the war and must not have ties to military or other governmental services.



As the Paris Games draw nearer, the issue of Russian participation under a neutral flag underscores the complexities of navigating geopolitical tensions within the realm of international sports. With the final roster of athletes yet to be determined, the IOC continues to grapple with balancing the principles of neutrality and fair competition amidst ongoing global conflicts.

