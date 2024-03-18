Latvia pressures UK to provide conscription

(MENAFN) In an interview with The Telegraph, Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins emphasized the importance of NATO allies, including the United Kingdom, considering the reintroduction of military conscription as a measure to counter the perceived threat posed by Russia. Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Latvia recently reinstated compulsory military service to bolster its "active and ready reserve." The updated regulations mandate all male Latvian citizens aged 18 to 27, regardless of their residency status, to undergo one year of military service.



Karins urged countries like the United Kingdom to follow Latvia's example, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive defense strategy that involves all sectors of society. He advocated for an increase in defense spending to 3 percent of gross domestic product, describing it as an inevitable step in ensuring national security.



Furthermore, Karins proposed adopting a "total defense" model within NATO countries, wherein a large pool of citizen-soldiers could be mobilized swiftly in times of crisis. Drawing inspiration from Finland's conscription system, which relies on a small standing army complemented by a well-trained wartime reserve, Karins highlighted the effectiveness of this approach in enhancing military readiness.



While Karins's recommendations align with calls from United Kingdom military officials for the training and equipping of civilians in anticipation of a potential conflict with Russia, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated that there are currently no plans to implement conscription in the United Kingdom. However, Karins's advocacy underscores the ongoing debate within NATO regarding the most effective strategies for deterring and responding to security threats posed by Russia, prompting discussions about the feasibility and implications of reintroducing military conscription in the modern era.

