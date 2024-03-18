Industrial Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

What is the outlook for industrial packaging industry?

The global industrial packaging market size reached US$ 62.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 83.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2024-2032.

Industry Overview of Industrial Packaging

Industrial packaging is a specialized packaging that is designed to withstand the rigors of industrial settings and provide protection to a diverse range of goods, such as machinery parts, chemicals, electronics, and construction materials. It is widely available as crates, pallets, drums, and specialized containers, each crafted to optimize space utilization and facilitate efficient handling. It is tailored to meet the unique requirements of heavy-duty applications and is incorporated with enhanced materials and innovative design as compared to conventional packaging solutions. It plays a vital role in safeguarding products during storage, transit, and distribution within industrial environments. It is engineered to ensure product integrity and security and serves as a shield against potential damage, contamination, and adverse environmental conditions. It is a reliable packaging solution that benefits in achieving seamless supply chains and minimizing operational disruptions. It assists in maintaining the safety of workers who handle these packages and preventing potential hazards during transportation. It aids in preventing spillage, breakage, and accidents and enhancing the customer experience. As it is beneficial in reducing the risks of financial losses while increasing the revenues of a business, the demand for industrial packaging is increasing across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industrial packaging industry?

At present, the rising demand for packaging solutions that facilitate easy handling, loading, and unloading represents one of the major factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the increasing focus on enhancing workplace safety by reducing the risk of injuries among workers around the world is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for cost-effective and reliable packaging solutions among various industries across the globe.

This, coupled with the increasing adoption of industrial packaging, as it withstands extreme temperature variations, humidity, and other environmental factors, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing demand for customized packaging solutions is positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising need for packaging that minimizes replacements, repairs, and additional shipment costs is contributing to the growth of the market.

In line with this, the increasing preference for eco-friendly materials and designs that reduce environmental impact around the world is providing lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, the rising number of international trade and cross-border logistics worldwide is impelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for industrial packaging boosts operational efficiency by efficiently moving goods from one place to another across the globe are offering a positive market outlook.



Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Global-Pak Inc.

Greif Inc.

International Paper Company

Mondi plc

Nefab AB

Orora Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Sonoco Products Company Westrock Company

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)

Sacks

Drums

Pails Others

Breakup by Material:



Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Wood Fiber

Breakup by Application:



Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Building and Construction

Food and Beverage

Oil and Lubricant

Agriculture and Horticulture Others

Regional Insight:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

