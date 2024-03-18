American prosecutors demand 50-year rule for Bankman-Fried

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, federal prosecutors have recommended substantial prison sentences ranging from 40 to 50 years for Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. The request comes in the wake of Bankman-Fried's conviction on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy related to the collapse of his company, which prosecutors argue resulted in significant financial losses for investors and customers.

Set to be sentenced on March 28 at the United States District Court in Manhattan, Bankman-Fried faces a maximum possible penalty of 110 years, with the federal probation department separately advocating for a 100-year sentence. In addition to the lengthy prison terms, prosecutors have urged the court to order Bankman-Fried to pay a staggering USD11 billion in restitution, underscoring the magnitude of the alleged fraudulent activities.



The charges against Bankman-Fried stem from his role in the downfall of FTX, once touted as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange. Prosecutors allege that he engaged in embezzlement, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and money laundering conspiracy, collectively leading to losses exceeding USD10 billion and affecting over a million potential victims.



In their filing, prosecutors portrayed Bankman-Fried as showing a "brazen disrespect for the rule of law," asserting that he knowingly flouted legal boundaries for personal gain. They emphasized his purported misuse of customers' funds for personal investments, real estate purchases, and to offset losses incurred by a related hedge fund.



Bankman-Fried's arrest in December, following FTX's abrupt bankruptcy filing, marked a significant escalation in legal proceedings against him. Prosecutors allege that he misappropriated billions of dollars in customers' money, further tarnishing his reputation and exacerbating the fallout from FTX's collapse.



As the sentencing date approaches, the case against Bankman-Fried has drawn widespread attention within the cryptocurrency community and beyond. It serves as a cautionary tale highlighting the regulatory challenges and ethical dilemmas inherent in the burgeoning digital asset industry, while also raising broader questions about accountability and corporate governance in the financial sector.

