Hungary criticizes ‘leftist activist’ address by American envoy

(MENAFN) Tensions between Hungary and the United States have flared following a provocative speech by United States Ambassador David Pressman, characterized by Hungarian officials as more aligned with leftist activism than diplomatic discourse. The keynote address, delivered at the Central European University in Budapest to mark the 25th anniversary of Hungary's NATO membership, ignited a war of words between the two nations.



In his speech, Pressman articulated a litany of grievances against Hungary, spanning from its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict to its handling of United States military presence within its borders. Criticizing Hungary's perceived drift from democratic values, the ambassador accused the country of isolating itself within the NATO alliance and emphasized the importance of shared commitment to democratic principles irrespective of leadership changes.

Notably, Pressman directed personal criticisms at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accusing him of fostering an adversarial view towards the United States and interfering in the internal affairs of other nations while decrying foreign intervention at home. The ambassador also referenced Orban's alleged involvement in United States domestic politics, citing his public remarks targeting American leadership.



In response, Hungarian State Secretary Tamas Menczer rebuked Pressman's speech, denouncing it as unbecoming of an ambassador and suggesting it reflected partisan bias rather than diplomatic decorum. The Hungarian government expressed dismay over what it perceives as unwarranted interference in its internal affairs and questioned the ambassador's impartiality.



The exchange underscores the deepening rift between Hungary and the United States, with both sides trading accusations and veiled threats. As diplomatic relations strain, the future trajectory of bilateral ties remains uncertain, raising concerns about the stability of transatlantic cooperation and Hungary's role within the NATO alliance.

MENAFN18032024000045015687ID1107989726