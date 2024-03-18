Hungary`s Orban encourages occupation of Brussels

(MENAFN) In a bold declaration echoing the fervor of Hungary's past revolutionary struggles, Prime Minister Viktor Orban rallied his supporters in a fiery speech, vowing to march on Brussels to defend his nation's sovereignty within the European Union. Speaking before a crowd commemorating Hungary's historic 1848 revolution against the Austrian Empire, Orban warned of Brussels' encroaching influence, drawing parallels to past imperial ambitions. He proclaimed readiness to resist European Union pressure, asserting that Hungary must fend off attempts to embroil it in external conflicts, dictate immigration policies, and impose ideological agendas, particularly regarding LGBTQ education.



Orban's rhetoric painted a stark picture of Western powers, accusing them of initiating conflicts, destabilizing regions, and imposing their will akin to locusts devouring resources.



Defending Hungary's distinct identity and way of life, Orban asserted the necessity of challenging European Union leadership and restructuring the bloc to safeguard national interests. He emphasized his supporters' experience and determination, vowing to lead a movement to Brussels to effectuate change within the European Union.



The prime minister's impassioned call for action signals escalating tensions within the European Union, with Hungary positioning itself as a bulwark against perceived overreach from Brussels. As the bloc grapples with internal divisions and external challenges, Orban's rallying cry for sovereignty resonates with nationalist sentiments across Europe, presenting a formidable challenge to the established order. Amidst growing discontent and calls for reform, Hungary's push for an "Occupy Brussels" movement underscores the shifting dynamics shaping the future of the European Union.

